Dancehall singer, Timaya’s first daughter, Emma celebrates her 8th birthday today, May 21, 2019. Celebrating the beautiful girl, the singer took to his Instagram page to pen down a lovely message:

‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY my special one. I LOVE U EMMA.’

Emma’s mother, Barbara also took to Instagram to celebrate her by sharing cute photos of Emma posing stylishly as she did the viral #quarantinepillowchallenge.

She wrote in one post: ‘YIPEEEE!!It’s my first fruit’s birthday.God bless you my sunshine as you turn 8 today. May God’s love and blessing be yours today,now and forever. Mummy loves you silly.’

See more photos below:

