Queen of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Tiwa Savage has given her fans a sneak peek into how she manages to look so good and flawless as she shows off her ‘Beauty Fridge”
Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, not minding the drama that was making the rounds on Social media, to show off the secret to her beautiful and radiant skin.
The mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share a short clip of 10-15 seconds showing her over 10 million followers her new beauty fridge.
Tiwa made the 10-15 seconds clip showing get followers what is in the fridge and she opened it, creams, and other cosmetics like products were filled in it.
She gave a view of all her cosmetic products, watch the video below to spot out whichever works for you if you can afford it.
