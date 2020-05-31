Big Brother Naija 2019 winner and reality star, Mercy Eke in a latest statement via her social media handle has advised her fans on the right way to treat other people.

Mercy Eke, who is also called Mercy Lambo by her fans urged them to treat every human being with respect not minding their job titles or class.

Her tweet reads ;

“Treat every human being with respect, no matter their job title or class… How you treat people defines you.”

Mercy Eke is one of the two females from the recent Big Brother Naija show that has managed to remain relevant even after the show, the other female is Tacha, who is perceived to be her arch-rival.

Tacha and Mercy have huge followers on social media, who tends to go head to head against each other.

While Mercy followers are called Mercenaries, Tacha followers are called Titans.

