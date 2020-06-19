A 33-year-old lady was reportedly gang-raped after she was deceived into the men’s den by her own friend, said to be the only female member of a 9-man rape gang.

The Adamawa state police command confirmed the arrest of five members of the gang including the lady, while the remaining four are at large.

30-year-old Zainab Jafaru reportedly arranged for her friend to be gang-raped and reportedly disappeared after taking her to the men. Adamawa State Police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said;

“On 13/6/2020, following a report received from a 33-year-old lady being raped by a syndicate of 9 at Gerio, a remote area of Jambutu, Yola North LGA, Police operatives attached to the command’s monitoring team, arrested five people: Ahmadu Ismail (20 years old); Salu Buba (25 years); Muhammed Ali (78 years); Abubakar Ali (28 years) and Zainab Jafaru (Female) 30 years.

“The incident happened on 12/6/2020 when the 5th Suspect Zainab Jafaru, deceived the complainant to accompany her to a certain place to meet her boyfriend.

“Upon arrival, Zainab’s boyfriend (now on the run), invited his gang, who forcefully had sexual intercourse with the complainant one after another.”

