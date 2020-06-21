HKN chairman, Adewale Adeleke, elder brother to popular DMW boss and Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to social media to react about mothers wishing themselves Happy Father’s day.

According to Adewale, he stressed that there is no sense as to why single moms will be praising themselves on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Recall that some celebrity singles mums like Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe took to social media today to applaud themselves over their role as a father in their kid(s) life.

On his social media page, Adewale wrote,

“I never see single fathers wishing themselves happy Mother’s Day but I always see single mothers saying happy Father’s Day to themselves… someone, please explain this to me it’s not making sense

I never see single fathers wishing themselves happy Mother’s Day but I always see single mothers saying happy Father’s Day to themselves…someone please explain this to me it’s not making sense🤔 — ADEWALE ADELEKE (@ChairmanHKN) June 21, 2020

HOT NOW