Jada Pollock, the 3rd baby mama, and manager of Nigerian superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has taken out time to celebrate him on Father’s Day that held yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jada P, as she’s fondly called, sent a heartwarming message to Wizkid, telling him how amazing he is.

She said she could write a whole paragraph for him to express her gratitude. She appreciated him for being everything and more to her and their child, Zion.

She wrote;

“I would write a whole paragraph but you already know how the ting is set! “THANK YOOOOU” for being everything & more! Happy fathers day Ayo”

Posts below:

