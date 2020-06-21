Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, the estranged husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has responded after the actress wished herself “happy father’s day”.

In his post, while wishing himself a happy Father’s day, Lanre Gentry wrote that any woman who wished herself happy father’s day should be ready to cater for the children’s school fee.

He wrote:

Happy father’s day and happy Sunday to my good people all over the world.any woman in the world that say happy father’s day to her self should prepare to be paying for the children school fees . Again happy father’s day to me .

Recall that Mercy refused to acknowledge her estranged husband in her father’s day post, instead, she celebrated herself.

She wrote “Happy Father’s Day to me, to all the responsible fathers out there and all single parents who play the dual role, may we eat the fruits of our labour in Jesus name ..Thank you Jehovah for Grace ..Happy Sunday my lovelies”

HOT NOW