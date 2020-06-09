Big Brother Naija Reunion has commenced and it involves some of the housemates from the 2019 episode of the reality TV and it’s expected to go on for one month. However, since its commencement, the show has been filled with controversies as usual.

Former housemate, Venita Akpofure at the last edition of the Big Brother Naija reunion show has come out to drag fellow former housemate, Victoria “ELLA” Nnabuchi for ‘lying’ about her mother’s health.

According to Venita, Ella lied about it just to get money from the public.

Venita’s point was that Ella posted a glammed up photo of herself on social media the next day and did not update them on what happened next.

In her defense, Ella insisted her mother was truly sick, and she used the money she got for her surgery.

