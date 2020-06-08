Following the rumours of her boyfriend, Davido’s infidelity, Chioma Avril Rowland has reportedly signed a mouthwatering deal with Gino Tomato paste.

Gino is one of the leading Tomato paste brands in the Nigerian market. It is a product of GB Foods Company and has been around longer than many of the other tomato paste brands.

Nigerians have been worried about her wellbeing following the rumors of Davido’s new baby mama but Chioma has responded with a perfect response.

The mouthwatering deal was reportedly facilitated by Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua. He share the first photos while we await the official announcement

See photos below

