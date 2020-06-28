Reality TV star, Frodd has debuted a new look of himself rocking braids and his fans can’t stop drooling at the lovely photos he shared on his social media page.

The former Big Brother housemate stunned his fans on Saturday with lovely photos of himself rocking braids and we must say, the new look flies on Frodd who has always be judged for his fashion sense.

Taking to his Instagram page, he asked for the opinion of his fans about his new looks. He wrote:

Disturbing Content ……. Slide ________ Thank God for Today 🙏🤢which disgusted and irritated you more 😥!!! Hair Plug 🔌

See more photos below and some funny reactions from social media users: