Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, widely known as King Tonto has celebrated herself on Fathers’ Day celebration holding today.
The mother of one took to her Instagram page to pen down a message to her son and praising herself for doing a combined role of being a mother and father to her son, Andre Olakunle.
The actress wrote:
Happy Fathers Day TO ME BECAUSE I’VE DONE IT ALL BY MYSELF AND ACED IT ANYWAYS.. Actions prove who someone is.. Words just prove who they want to be…
🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻
DEAREST SON @kingandre_dikeh, BEING YOUR DAD HAS BEEN A GREAT HONOR..
THANKS FOR MAKING ME MR MOM
I LOVE YOU KIDDO🥰
See photos below:
View this post on Instagram
