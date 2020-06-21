View this post on Instagram

Happy Fathers Day TO ME BECAUSE I’VE DONE IT ALL BY MYSELF AND ACED IT ANYWAYS.. Actions prove who someone is.. Words just prove who they want to be… 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 DEAREST SON @kingandre_dikeh, BEING YOUR DAD HAS BEEN A GREAT HONOR.. THANKS FOR MAKING ME MR MOM I LOVE YOU KIDDO🥰 . . #MR MOM #KINGTONTO #TONTODIKEH #MAMADE’PAPA