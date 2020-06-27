Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha has not only gather haters in Nigeria but her tentacles are spreading to neighbouring countries as a Cameroonian lady calls er for not being supportive of her best friend, Sir Dee.

The Cameroonian lady identified as Loveet on Social media reveals that Tacha is such a bad and selfish friend who wants the attention and spotlight to herself to the detriment of her friends.

She noted that the Social media influencer has never used her platform to promote her proclaimed best friend, Sir Dee while also not celebrating the birthday of Enkay that happened a few days ago,

She wrote:

Tacha hasn’t promoted SIr Dee’s business on her page neither did she wish Enkay Happy Birthday. Am I missing something?

