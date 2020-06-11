According to the reports, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered the reopening of three secondary schools in Bama Local Government.

A press statement issued by the state government quoted the governor as giving the order during his visitation to the area to distribute food and other items “to those in critical need”.

After the distribution, Zulum announced the reopening of three secondary schools in Bama, saying it was to enable pupils to continue with their education, PUNCH reports.

”I will soon come back to Bama, I will personally supervise the enrollment of students. We have to reopen Government Day Secondary School, the mega school will also be converted to a Secondary School, while a girls’ Secondary School will be cited in Shettimari Primary School temporarily,” Zulum said.

