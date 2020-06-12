After President Buhari’s Democracy Day speech, many Nigerians have reacted to it and one of such people is the spokesman of popular Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere.

In his reaction, he threw subtle jabs at the president adding that Buhari may consider running for a third term before he can fulfill all the promises he has made.

The Spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin made this known in a chat with DAILY POST.

Here is what he said;

“If you are making promises after five years when you have practically one year left in office because the remaining two years will be about the next election, so I don’t need to appraise this government.

No need to start appraising this government. Buhari himself knows he has not done well. He was only making promises after all the years in office. Buhari is still campaigning after years in office.

If a man has been in office for five years and all he is doing is to make promises in the area of corruption, insecurity, when will he work? Except Buhari is thinking of running for a third term to carry out his promises.”

