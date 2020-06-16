Nigeria and Africa richest Billionaire, Aliko Dangote has paid a condolence visit to the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah ighodalo, over the death of his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

Theinfong recalls Ibidunni died on Sunday in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Chairman of Ovation media group, Dele Momodu, shared videos of the billionaire paying a condolence visit to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo over the death of his wife.

The video shows him making his way to his gray G-Wagon car, with no aide in sight.

Recall that Mrs Itua-Ighodalo died on Sunday morning in her hotel room in Port Harcourt. She was reportedly handling a project there.

She reportedly died of a cardiac arrest around 2 am. Her husband, Pastor Ituah confirmed the news, admitting that he is with her family.

The Former beauty queen got married to her husband in 2007. She was the MD/CEO of a PR and events management company, Elizabeth R.

