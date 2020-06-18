According to the latest reports, the Federal Government says the June 21 date for the restart of domestic flights in the country is not feasible.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 44th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The minister was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt Musa Nuhu, according to DailyTrust reports.

“The civil aviation authority despite pressures coming from all quarters will not approve the start any day until we are sure and we confirm that we are ready to start in a safe, secure, organised and efficient manner.

“To do otherwise is disastrous for all of us.

“If we open the industry when we are not ready, and we are guilty of spreading coronavirus, God forbid we have any incident, I believe the government will come hard on us and it is going to be counterproductive and disastrous for the industry,” he said

DailyTrust

