Delectable Nigerian actress and film director, Mercy Aigbe wished herself a Happy Father’s Day, today June 21 as the world celebrates Fathers.

She snubbed Lanre Gentry to celebrate herself and all fathers who she referred to as ‘responsible’ and single parents who are serving the role of a mother and a father.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe shared a lovely photo of herself and prayed parents like her eat from her labor.

Happy Father’s Day to me, to all the responsible fathers out there and all single parents who play the dual role, may we eat the fruits of our labour in Jesus name 🙏Thank you Jehovah for Grace 🙏

Happy Sunday my lovelies 💋💋

See Instagram post below;

HOT NOW