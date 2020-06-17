Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie in a recent statement has issued advice to his fans and followers.

Yul Edochie in his statement stressed that people need to focus on themselves and their hustles.

He went on to urge his followers not to focus on what others are doing and mind their business instead.

On Twitter, the actor wrote “When will this one marry? what is that one feeling like? this one too dey post picture, that one too do’. Listen, e no concern you. Focus on your life and your hustle. You are losing so much valuable time worrying about what the next person is doing. Mind your business.”

See His Post Here:

