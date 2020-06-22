Nigerian reality star, Natach Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has been caught redhanded lying about her age during a recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo.

During the interview, the self proclaimed ”PH first daughter” was captured ‘lying’ about her age.

Chude asked; “You are 23 this year or 24?”

Tacha replied; “23”.

Recall that last year, Tacha publicly celebrated her 24th birthday on the 23rd of December 2019, so saying she will be 23 this year instead of 25 was shocking to a lot of people.

Sharing photos on her birthday last year, she wrote:

‘GOODBYE CHAPTER 23’ 24 ON THE THRONE🔱

Watch the video and see some reactions below:

#Tacha's age appears to be fluctuating. Recall, she publicly celebrated 24th birthday on 23rd of December 2019, but during her interview with Chude yesterday she claimed 23 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OPMvc7XuqE — Ellezsandas Blog (@ellezsandas) June 21, 2020

See the full video below;

