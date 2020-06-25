Earlier, We reported the death of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

According to details, the 70-year-old former governor had been on life support since last Friday, at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos State after he slipped into coma following coronavirus complications.

Nigerians have now taken to various social media platform to mourn the sad demise and a popular politician from Oyo State, Akin Alabi has also reacted to the news.

Sharing photos of himself and the late Ajimobi, he wrote in the caption ;

Forever in my heart.

Forever in my heart. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/V2sQKyUas2 — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) June 25, 2020

Ajimobi was a Nigerian politician from Oyo State, south-western Nigeria. He was formerly the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum, Nigeria.

