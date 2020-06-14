Ghanaian football legend, Michael Boye Marquaye has said that he is the father of Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United star was born to Jamaican parents Joseph Rashford, his father, and Melanie Rashford, his mother. But the latest revelation from the 65-year-old Michael Boye Marquaye proves otherwise.

In an interview on Starr Sports, Marquaye said he is the biological dad of Marcus Rashford and that explains why the Man United star carries his genes as a footballer.

According to Marquaye, who now lives in the United Kingdom, Rashford’s adopted family changed his name but has now come forward to demand recognition.

“Marcus Rashford is my biological son. He’s half Ghanaian and half English. His mom is a white with whom my relationship with her was open, her family knows me very well,” he told Kumasi FM

“I’m challenging everyone to sue and imprison me if anyone thinks these claims are lies.I have a lot of proves to back my claim, if challenged I will release evidences which will be damming to Marcus Rashford’s reputation.

“Marcus Rashford isn’t a Jamaican,the adopted father is rather from Jamaica.Marcus Rashford’s name has been changed,the original name I gave him was Jonathan Mama Marcus.

“I have not met him(Marcus Rashford) for now. You can log on to the Manchester United website and it is evident that he used to bear my surname, Marquaye before it was changed to Rashford.

“Nobody should dare nor challenge my claims but if they do,I will release damming evidence that will be damaging to the image of Rashford.

“There have been many efforts by me to reach him in accepting me as his father but the white mother has polluted his mind. I’m ready for a paternity test to prove he is my son.

“I do not need Marcus Rashford’s money,I have enough money for myself now but I only need acknowledgement. It hurts me when I hear people say he is a Jamaican,I do not want to hear that again.”

Michael Boye Marquaye was a prolific striker in his playing days in Ghana alongside some legends like Hesse Odamtten, Ben Kayode, and Aboagye Dacosta among others.

