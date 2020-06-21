A 54 years old Ghanaian woman has been declared missing following her visitation to Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun area of Lagos state for healing.

The woman had visited the church in company of her two children, according to one of her sons, 34 years old, John Wuni, they were on the queue trying to gain entrance into the church when his mother slumped. He said they had brought their mother to the church for healing of an ailment that defied medical treatment only for his mother to get missing.

He added that they took their mother to the hotel room to relax shortly after she slumped and returned back to the church for service while his brother waited behind with his mother. According to Wuni, his brother stepped out to buy food only to return and discovered that their mother was nowhere to be found.

“We arrived in Lagos on December 22, 2019 and checked into a hotel around Ikotun. My brother and I brought our mother to Synagogue for healing. That was the second time we would bring her to the church. The first time was in 2017 when she had spinal cord problem. “She fell sick again and it appeared to be spiritual. She could barely eat. We took her to different hospitals in Ghana but all the treatments given to her did not yield any positive results. “The same day we arrived, we went to the church. We were on a queue when my mother collapsed all of a sudden. Some church officials advised us to take her to our hotel room and we did. “We didn’t take her to hospital because our efforts in the past had no positive impact. My brother stayed with her when we got to the hotel while I returned to the church for service.” ‘We looked for her around the neighbourhood to no avail, the case was consequently reported at the Ikotun Police Station’. “We later printed a poster and put my phone number on it. People called and told me they found her. They were asking for huge money to lead me to where she was. Someone told me he saw her around Victoria Island. I went there but didn’t see her. “We reported the matter at the Ikotun Police Station but the police did not treat the case as I had expected,” Said Wuni

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had begun.

“We have commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Meanwhile, we have declared her missing. Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should contact the nearest police station please.” Said DSP Elkana.

HOT NOW