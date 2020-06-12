Nigerian international act, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid by fans has thrown a subtle shade at Pastors in the country.

Wizkid in a tweet disclosed that he has not seen any pastor go to the isolation center to heal people of Covid-19.

It looks like the singer has been expecting men of God to use this period to prove their faith by going into different Isolation centres to heal all the sick patients.

He wrote via his official account, “I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol.”

I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 11, 2020

In another statement a fan asked Wizkid when he would release his album, he responded by saying he doesn’t know.

Like some Nigerian artistes, it looks like the coronavirus pandemic is not giving Wizkid the good vibe to drop any song despite fans wanting him to do so.

