2019 BBNaija housemate, Tacha, who was disqualified from the house has dragged her fellow housemate, Tuoyo Ideh for saying she has a low IQ.

Tacha, who is popular for not taking nonsense went on lash back at him and going as far as sharing screenshots from 2018 of when he sent a DM to her to participate in a music promotion and get paid.

She went on to remind him that she took him as a friend back in the house, and still spoke to him after all his interview bants.

Tacha then declared that she will feed him and his guys for a decade.

“Low IQ that took you as a friend back in the house.

Low IQ that still spoke to you after all your VODOO Interview bants!!! Are you moving maad??!

LET ME DROP THIS HERE

This low IQ will feed you and your guys for a DECADE!! No Billed cap

Song7 call me Call me hand:” she tweeted.

See how the drama started below;

