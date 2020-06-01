A Nigerian guy, Wisdom Chidozie, has taken to Facebook to talk to ladies on the subject of rape.

According to Wisdom, who with his insensitive post, has incurred the wrath of furious Nigerians, ladies should allow men rape them and not allow them force and wound them.

In Wisdom’s own words,

“My advice for girls is that if one person decides to rape you. Give him sex. Don’t allow him force and wound you.

If they are more than one, pardon with them so they can wait one after one If they disagree promise them changing styles.“he wrote.

If you recall, a 22-year-old fresh student of Microbiology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, was gruesomely raped and murdered inside a church in the city while reading.

The attack, which reportedly happened three days ago, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her for dead around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.

