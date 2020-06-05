Billionaire rapper, Kanye West, joined hundreds of Black Lives Matter BLM protesters to march around the streets of his native Chicago in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes a week ago.

Kanye who has been vocal about racial injustice his whole career, wore a face mask and grey sweatshirt during the protests on Thursday, hours after he contributed $2m ‘to the families and legal teams’ fighting for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and offered to fully pay for the college tuition of Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Arbery was killed by white men who hunted him down and shot him while he was out jogging in Georgia saying he fit the description of a burglary suspect.

