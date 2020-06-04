American rapper, Kanye West has donated the sum of $2million to the families and legal teams fighting for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, TMZ reports.
The billionaire has also set up a College fund for George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Giana “Gigi” Floyd to fully cover her tuition funds up to college level.
He’s also made a separate donation to cover the legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families.
Along with that, a rep confirms Kanye’s donating to several black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been in crisis and impacted by the unrest in the U.S.
As you know … widespread protests and riots have broken out since Floyd was killed in police custody on May 25. The demonstrations are a demand for an end to systematic racism and police brutality … of which the killings of Arbery and Taylor are also prime examples.
