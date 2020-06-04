A Nigerian maritime engineer, Ehiz Emmanuel has taken to Social media to announce the death of his beautiful wife who died last night while undergoing a fibroid surgery Procedure.
The aggrieved man revealed it would have been a year anniversary for them in September but he lost her three months to the due date. Taking to his social media he wrote;
Yesterday at 9:40am, I lost my wife while undergoing fibroid operation.
I can’t figure out what has be fallen me. Sept. 5th would have been her birthday. Sept. 6th would have made it our one year in marriage. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy Victory.
— Ehiz Emmanuel (@Ahizehiz) June 4, 2020
