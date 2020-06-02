Yesterday (June 1), Reggae legend, Majekodunmi Fasheke, better known as Majek Fashek died in the city of New York.

In new reports following his death, it’s now been revealed that the singer lost his life after battling with cancer for almost a year.

The news of Majek’s death was announced by artiste manager, Joy Tongo. Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzoma Day Omenka then confirmed the news on the singer’s Instagram page on Tuesday morning. According to him, he died at 11.45 pm June 1, 2020, Nigerian time.

He also confirmed the singer died in New York, not in London where he was previously receiving treatment. Uzoma stated that the doctors advised he should be moved close to his family, which influenced his being moved to New York where his wife and three sons live.

He said Majek was separated from his family for 10 years until last year September when they were reunited on the advice of his doctors that he should be close to his family.

“We moved him from London to New York last September on the advice of the doctors that he should stay close to the family. Majek reunited with his family last year after 10 years of separation. He died in their company, ” Uzoma said.

Details of his funeral arrangement will be made available in due time.

HOT NOW