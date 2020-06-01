George Floyd’s death at the hands of police over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill has sparked nationwide riots and looting sprees in The United States of America.

As much of America burns, our attention is focused not just on the brutal act that caused the death of an unarmed black man.

But we also at the life story of George Floyd and what he left behind, as well as questions to the motive behind the actions of the police officer who had his knee on his neck.

Derek Chauvin, the officer in question was likely known to Floyd as the two had previously worked together as bouncers at the same club for over a decade.

This was confirmed by Maya Santamaria, who is former owner of El Nuevo Rodeo.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria told KSTP.

“They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

Could it be that Chauvin was settling a workplace personal vendetta with Floyd? Or could Floyd’s other job have triggered such a vicious reaction?

According to further findings, Not only did George Floyd know his killer They were both p*ornstars who had been filmed together in a same g*y shoot.

We can also confirm that George Floyd, the Houston Texas native was, in fact, a p*rnstar, performing for the black porn site TheHabibShow under the moniker ‘Floyd the landlord’.

HOT NOW