Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo’s recent revelation about her sexual life has really shocked many Ghanaians.

In a recent submission during a radio program on one of Ghana’s popular Radio stations, she indicated that she hasn’t attained orgasm ever since she got married to her husband, Eugene Baah who is popularly known as Choirmaster of Praye Fame, a Ghanaian TV series .

While Speaking about the attainment of orgasms among ladies, Beverly Afaglo stated that orgasm is a very hard thing for most ladies to attain, adding that she uses vibrators which helps her to attain orgasm despite being married.

“So truth is, I was exposed, very exposed before marriage but my husband didn’t know. I had to present “the good girl” attitude throughout the courtship period and now marriage.

We have been married for 5years and I don’t remember having orgasm even one time,” she said.

