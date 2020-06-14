A Nigerian man has cried out for justice for his 17-year-old younger brother, who was beaten up by Wizkid‘s bouncer, Roy.

Narrating the story, he said his younger brother, a teenager at the time was so eager to see Wizkid live on stage and had to go extra mile to save up his allowances to pay for the show.

However, on the day of the show, he excitedly went backstage after the event to have a closer view of his idol but was met with heavy blows from the buff bouncer who readily swept in before he could get to Wizkid.

Crying out for justice, he also lamented about the fact that Wizkid did nothing to stop his bouncer from beating up his brother, adding that fans are human beings too and not animals.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW