A married man identified simply as Lucky is currently cooling his heels in Police custody at Abakpa, Enugu State for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The minor identified as Godiya met Lucky after leaving her grandmother’s house who scolded her. The suspect who she asked for direction took her to a bush where he defiled her, gave her yogurt and N2000 to ‘keep mute’.

According to a Facebook user, Leon Dag, the padophile also impregnated a 15-year-old girl who gave birth two weeks ago.

He wrote;

This married man by the name Lucky ,defiled a 13-year-old girl called Godiya, in a place called South Africa in Abakpa,Enugu State.

On Monday, June 1st,2020, she was scolded by her grandmother and she threatened to go back to her mother. On her way,she met lucky and asked him for directions and he took her to the back of a house where there was bush and defiled her . He gave her yoghurt and N2000 to keep mute .

After a while , her worried grandmother started a search for her and asked a couple of guys who had seen her grand daughter earlier and they took her to where they saw her . Godiya was interrogated when she got home and forced to confessed due to the beating she received from her grandmother . She revealed Lucky had threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

She started bleeding and passed out and was rushed to the hospital for treatment while Lucky was handed over to the police after thorough beating.We also found out that he impregnated a 15-year-old girl and she gave birth two weeks ago .



HOT NOW