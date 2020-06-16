Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of herself before the stardom.

The actress shared the funny but inspiring photo on her verified Instagram page today, June 16.

According to her, she took the photograph in 2002, about eighteen years ago.

She recalled that the car despite being outdated now, was the in thing then.

Recounting on how far God has brought her in life, the beautiful thespian appreciated God for “unending grace”.

She wrote;

“Throwback 2002. with my 3rd Car, Mazda 929, I have always been a big Geh 🤩😃😂😂. This car was the in thing that time, who remembers’? how time flies! Thank you Jehovah for unending grace 🙏

My outfit was from Collectibles. if you were not shopping at collectibles then you no be big Geh 😀😂“

