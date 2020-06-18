Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has cried out in pains after losing 7 people to death in the space of two days.

2020 seems to be a year many would not love to remember as the high rate of death and anomalies hit all-time high.

The actress while uploading a photo on her Instagram page mentioned that she was bereft of what caption to give the image as she announces the death of her unidentified loved ones who passed away in two days.

She wrote:

I thought about what to Say to you all?

MY HEART IS TOO HEAVY!!

LOST 7PEOPLE IN 2DAYS…

… TODAY I EOULD LOVE TO TELL YOU ALL “I love you❤️☹️

#RIPs

#KINGTONTO #TontoDikeh

See te photo below:

