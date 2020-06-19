In the latest update of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, 745 new cases have been reported as of Thursday evening, June 19th by the National Centre for Disease Control.

In a new update on their Twitter page, the NCDC reports that there’s new cases in Lagos, Oyo, Ebonyi, FCT, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Kaduna, Ondo, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Kwara, Gombe, Sokoto, Enugu, Yobe, Osun and Nasarawa.

Their tweet reads;

745 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-280

Oyo-103

Ebonyi-72

FCT-60

Imo-46

Edo-34

Delta-33

Rivers-25

Kaduna-23

Ondo-16

Katsina-12

Kano-10

Bauchi-8

Borno-7

Kwara-5

Gombe-4

Sokoto-2

Enugu-2

Yobe-1

Osun-1

Nasarawa-1 18,480 confirmed

6,307 discharged

475 deaths

A breakdown of cases by state;

