Nigerian songster, Paul Okoye better known as Rude Boy in a latest statement has advised Nigerians on the best time to rent a house.

This comes after media personality Ubi Franklin disclosed the roof of his house removed following an heavy rainfall in Lagos.

Rude Boy advised Nigerians to stop renting houses or buying landed properties during the dry season.

“Dear Lagosians, stop renting houses or buying landed properties during the dry season. Do your inspections during the raining season. Now is the right time. Azin ehh your eye go clear,” he tweeted

