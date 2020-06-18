Family and friends of late Ibidun Ighodalo-Ajayi have come together in a private ceremony to celebrate the life and times of the beauty queen who died on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

The former beauty queen died in a hotel in Port Harcourt from a suspected heart attack. Ibidun is survived by her children, Zenan and Keke, and her hubby, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo.

Tope Alabi, Efe Nathan, Sammie Okposo, Tosin Martins, Buchi, and other Gospel artistes graced the occasion to render powerful songs at the service.

An emotional moment in the service was when late Ibidun’s daughter, Zenan, also rendered a thanksgiving song at the service.

Ibidun’s burial has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, 20th of June, 2020.

