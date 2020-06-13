A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share photos of the brand new Range Rover her fiancé bought for her as a wedding gift.

The lady identified as Dulceee in Twitter has taken to the platform to share lovely photos of her new ride and the tweet began gaining traction barely minutes after it was posted.

According to her, the scheduled wedding was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic presumably, but her husband-to-be did not dally on his proposed wedding gift to his bride.

She wrote;

Wedding had to move, but Oga said wedding gift didn’t have to. #2020RR

Congratulations are in order for the couple!



See more photos below:

Wedding had to move, but Oga said wedding gift didn’t have to. #2020RR pic.twitter.com/NrUOm3oiJx — … (@_Dulceee_) June 13, 2020

