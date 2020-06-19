The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has issued a statement on the arrest of Raymond Hushpuppi.

The EFCC said in a statement that Hushpuppi, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, is Nigeria’s most wanted hacker.

The commission further stated that many Internet fraudsters in Nigeria have been traced to Hushpuppi.

The EFCC said the suspected fraudster was arrested on June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35m ventilator scam.

The ventilators were meant for Covid-19 patients.

Below is the statement signed by the agency’s media chief, Dele Oyewale;

“Nigerian most-wanted hacker, Ramoni Igbalode, alias Ray hushpuppy, recently arrested by the International Police( Interpol) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation( FBI), has considerable cases of cybercrimes being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).”

“The Commission is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.”

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracing victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated.”

“Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.”

