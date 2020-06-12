Nigerian reality show star, Leo DaSilva, has taken to social media to reveal the reason why some ladies don’t post their boyfriend’s picture on social media.

According to the BBNaija 2018 star, many ladies do not post their boyfriends on social media because they are collecting money from other men. The reality TV star also advised people to ensure they post their pre-wedding picture on popular wedding Instagram pages before they proceed to get married.

According to him, if their partner is no good or has a bad record, social media users who know that person won’t hesitate to drop a comment in that regard.

“Your babe is not posting you because she’s collecting money from other men”. he tweeted

He added: “Please confirm the person you’re dating is dating you before you post them.

“Your pre-wedding pictures, share it on Bella Naija. Streets will reveal things to you if you have entered one chance”, he said.

