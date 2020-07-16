Speed Darlington has rained insults on a scammer who opened a fake page with his name on Instagram and got it verified.

According to the controversial rapper, the scammer stalks him on all his social media platforms, steals all his videos and photos, and uploads on his fake IG page.

The scammer also dupes innocent followers of their money by promising to do advertisements for them and blocking them after collecting money from them.

Reacting to this, Speed Darlington printed out a copy of the IG page on a paper and advised his real fans to troll the page and report it, until Instagram takes it down.

Watch the video below;

HOT NOW