Bollywood star actor, Amitabh Bachchan has disclosed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital.

Bachchan, 77, in a tweet on Saturday, said his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results.

He also urged those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

Bachchan’s 44-year-old-son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested COVID-19 positive and is hospitalized.

“Both of us have mild symptoms. I request all to stay calm and not panic,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most known actors from India across the world and he has acted in over 200 Indian films over the past five decades.

