President Muhammadu Buhari has sent commendation letter to a Nigerian student , Ikenna Nweke for returning a missing wallet with huge sums of money and credit cards in Japan.

Ikenna, a doctorate fellow at the University of Tsukuba, Japan, found and returned a missing wallet containing huge sums of foreign currencies and credit cards to the Japanese Police.

The President directed Nigeria’s ambassador to Japan, His Excellency Mohammad Gana Yisa to commend Ikenna’s act that has put the country in good light.

Read the signed document below:

