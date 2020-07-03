Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed that his boyfriend has bought him a brand new car ahead of his birthday celebration.

The dramatic personality took to his Snapchat to announce that his secret boyfriend is really appreciative of the fact that he keeps their relationship away from the prying eye of the public, He further revealed that a brand new car has been added to his already full garage that contains Range Rover, Bentley, and Benz.

Watch the elated Bobrisky in the video below:

HOT NOW