Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo AKA Papillo in the early hours of Friday took to his social media handle to celebrate his 17 years anniversary with his wife, Amara Kanu

Kanu in a post via his Twitter handle wrote, ”17 years strong Happy Anniversary wifey amarakanu I love you. You are what your name is Amara Gods gift and I thank God my dream came true.Cheers to an amazing future #positivevibes #thankgod”

17 years strong 💪🏽 🙏 Happy Anniversary wifey. @amarakanu I love ❤️ you. You are what your name is Amara Gods gift and I thank God my dream came true.Cheers to an amazing future #positivevibes #happyanniversary #happiness #thankgod pic.twitter.com/pHtjnkdWln — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) July 2, 2020

Amara also took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the day.

She wrote, ”He said, I have come to marry you. She’s like whaaaaat, why ?, pls don’t come near me. 😅. . 17 years on! It’s been a movie since.😍 . @kingkanu4 I love you . #happyanniversary #positivevibesonly’

The lovely couple have three children together namely, Sean, Pinky and Iyang Kanu.

