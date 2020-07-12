Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has added a feather to her cap as she has gotten her appointment as the Special Assistant on Culture & Tourism to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Ini Edo made the announcement via her Instagram handle where she expressed her excitement.

She wrote, “Grateful to God and my Boss , His excellency, Gov, Udom Emmanuel for the re appointment to serve in the tourism sector of our dear State..I look forward to great accomplishment and milestones in this new era .

God bless Gov Udom Emmanuel

God bless the Great state of AkwaAbasibom

Good bless all my brownsugar family for your constant love and support ..

Everything good thing will come to those who trust in the name of the Lord .🙏”

Following her announcement, her fellow celebrities have been sending her congratulatory messages.

See below:

