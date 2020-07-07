Nigerian artiste, Korede Bello has taken to his social media handles to share new photos of himself.

Koredo Bello added a tinted hair to his new look as he captioned it ‘suggest a really cool name for my new look and get some.”

His new look comes ahead of his EP dubbed Table For Two, which is scheduled to be out on the 24th of this month.

The artiste also revealed he had plans to get married this year but as things turn out different, he stated that he changed his mind.

He wrote, “Was supposed to be married by 2020 but we moved still”

