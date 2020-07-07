Veteran rapper, illbliss has thrown shades at some of his colleagues in the industry via posts shared on Twitter. According to the rapper, most entertainers are now broke as they blew their “lean change on jewelry, rented terrace houses, sneakers, and drugs.”

His words ;

Don’t be fooled kid. Most of these cats are dead broke. They blew their lean change on jewellery, rented terrace houses, sneakers and drugs. Covid is a bastard. Now we know who saved for the rainy day.

In a different post, illbliss while reiterating his words of advice urged people out there not to put themselves under undue pressure. The rap star noted that behind every picture that appears perfect, there are several other imperfect ones.

He said: “One step at a time. Don’t put self under undue pressure. Don’t let the gram bring depression into your life. Behind every perfect balling picture are a thousand garri soaking ones you will never see. Be real to self!”

One step at a time. Don't put self under undue pressure. Don't let the gram bring depression into your life. Behind every perfect balling picture are a thousand garri soaking ones you will never see. Be real to self! — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) July 4, 2020

