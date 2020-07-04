Nigerians have praised actress Genevieve Nnnaji for always looking young and not ageing over her new stunning photos.
Delectable Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is one Actress that has defied nature with her effortless and ageless beauty and her fans are loving it.
The ”Lionheart” actress recently shared a photo of herself looking all ravishing flaunting in a thigh-revealing outfit and Nigerians trooped to the comment section to crown her a ‘Queen’
A fan identified as @naijahomegirl particularly labelled Genevieve Nnaji as always being a queen. She maintained the “Lionheart” star is a queen and will continue to be one.
Once a Queen, always a Queen, she wrote.
See reactions below ;
